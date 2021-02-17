Don't miss out: Join Visible wireless for as low as $25/mo

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Give 'em hell

Hades gets a physical release for Nintendo Switch

Fight your way through hell, again!
Rebecca Spear

Hades Physical EditionSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Hack and slash Hades is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch.
  • The physical copy of Hades includes a compendium showing off characters.
  • It also comes with a PC download code for the original soundtrack.
  • The game releases for Nintendo Switch on March 19, 2021.

Today's Nintendo Direct revealed that Supergiant Games' popular hack and slash adventure, Hades, is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch. The game will come with a download code allowing buyers to download the original soundtrack for the game. This soundtrack is filled with 2.5 hours of exciting music found in the adventure.

Additionally, the physical copy comes with a small compendium that includes images of the gods, ghosts, and other characters from the game. One thing's for sure, it's going to be an awesome collectors item for anyone that loves this hack and slash adventure. It's definitely one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Excited to learn more about this awesome release? Check out the trailer:

We can't wait to get our hands on this physical copy. Jamming out to the awesome music whenever we're not playing the game sounds amazing and thumbing through the compendium to get a good look at that characters will be fun.

Hades physical edition releases on Nintendo Switch on March 19, 2021. It's unclear when the physical edition will be available for pre-order.

Game money

Eshop Nintendo Card

$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card

Moolah for video games

There are thousands of awsome video games for you to play on Switch. Buy this gift card for yourself or gift it to another so they can play their favorite titles.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Rebecca Spear

Rebecca Spear

Rebecca Spear loves keeping up-to-date with the latest and greatest electronics. She is a life-long gamer and a writer who has written hundreds of online articles over the past four years. On any given day you'll find her drawing with her Wacom tablet, playing video games, or reading a good book.