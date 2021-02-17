Hades gets a physical release for Nintendo Switch

What you need to know
- Hack and slash Hades is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch.
- The physical copy of Hades includes a compendium showing off characters.
- It also comes with a PC download code for the original soundtrack.
- The game releases for Nintendo Switch on March 19, 2021.
Today's Nintendo Direct revealed that Supergiant Games' popular hack and slash adventure, Hades, is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch. The game will come with a download code allowing buyers to download the original soundtrack for the game. This soundtrack is filled with 2.5 hours of exciting music found in the adventure.
Additionally, the physical copy comes with a small compendium that includes images of the gods, ghosts, and other characters from the game. One thing's for sure, it's going to be an awesome collectors item for anyone that loves this hack and slash adventure. It's definitely one of the best Nintendo Switch games.
Excited to learn more about this awesome release? Check out the trailer:
We can't wait to get our hands on this physical copy. Jamming out to the awesome music whenever we're not playing the game sounds amazing and thumbing through the compendium to get a good look at that characters will be fun.
Hades physical edition releases on Nintendo Switch on March 19, 2021. It's unclear when the physical edition will be available for pre-order.
