Halide on Monday released an important update that brings enhanced support for Apple's new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Among the new features, which Halide detailed in a blog post , is support for a "tactile Lens switcher."

A a glance, our lens switcher looks the same as before; we kept it in the same spot so it doesn't interfere with your viewfinder and is within easy reach. Keeping the viewfinder clear of any obstructions is one of our highest priorities.

Halide also introduces Lens Guides, which makes it easier for users to compose their shots.

To cycle between the iPhone 11 Pro's different focal lengths, simply press the 1x, 2x, and 0.5x sizes. Users can also use Haptic touch to bring up a lens switcher, so they can easily go for 0.5x to 2x without cycling all the way through.

The Lens Guides overlays in the viewfinder without interrupting your viewing and composing experience. When you are ready to commit to a lens, just let go and Halide will rapidly switch to that lens and let you take the shot.

Finally, Halide teased Smart RAW support for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, although the company warned it's still an area of ongoing research. The company said it's still collecting data and will soon publish a blog post about how the iPhone 11 processes images in software and how these shots compare to RAW.

Halide has much more information in its blog post, including an explanation as to why it doesn't currently support iOS 13's MultiCam feature. You can download Halide Camera for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro on the App Store.

