Harvard Management Company (HMC,) the investment arm of the famous university, has sold all of its stock in Apple and instead picked up hundreds of millions of dollars in Facebook stock. Microsoft has also been pushed to the sidelines, too.

In its second quarter filings HMC reported that it held a little more than $100 million in Apple stock, according to The Crimson (via Cult of Mac.) Facebook stocks sat at around $32 million. But by the third quarter it was all change, with Apple stock sold and Facebook holdings increased to more than $400 million. The university also got all the way out of Microsoft as well.

As a whole, it seems HMC is doing rather well for itself, too. So well that at the end of the third quarter it had around $1.07 billion in investments.