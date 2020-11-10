New benchmarks claiming to depict an Apple A14X processor have appeared online, possibly outing the first Mac running Apple silicon. If that's the case we can look forward to a speedy machine indeed.

Shared via CPU Monkey and iPhone in Canada, the speed test shows an A14X with a standard 1.80GHz clock speed that can turbo up to 3.1GHz.

More important though, is the fact that the score shown here suggests we can look forward to multi-core performance exceeding a beastly 16-inch MacBook Pro. If rumors are accurate, this is the chip that could be going into a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Looking at these alleged A14X Bionic benchmarks, we can see the whopping multi-core score of 7220, which beats the multi-core score of the top-end i9 16-inch MacBook Pro.

It's a similar story in terms of GPU performance, although it's possible Apple would augment its silicon with a discrete GPU option, especially at the high end.

The folk at Apple Insider also point out that these numbers exceed anything we've seen from Apple's existing high-end devices.

The multi-core benchmark for the "A14X" scored 7220 vs the A12Z at 4657. The A14 scored 4198 for multi-core, which means the "A14X" delivers a marked increase in performance in the sorts of environments that the GeekBench test suite focuses on. The additional RAM and graphics capabilities boost this result much higher than the standard iPhone processor.

All of that sounds pretty promising, assuming this is indeed a chip destined for a Mac. It could just as easily be coming to a future iPad Pro. With Apple holding a special event later today we hopefully won't have too much longer to wait before we know whether the A14X will make an appearance in a Mac, or not.