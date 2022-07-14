See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Instadown

Having trouble with Instagram? You're not alone

Instagram is instadown right now.
Joe Wituschek

Instagram logo on a Galaxy S10Source: Joe Maring / iMore

What you need to know

  • Instagram is down for some users right now.
  • Reports of issues have reached over 20,000 per hour on Downdetector.
  • It's currently unclear what the issue is.

Are you having trouble using Instagram right now? You're definitely not alone!

According to Downdetector, tens of thousands of users are reporting issues accessing the social network. The reports reached as high as 21,000 per hour at one point. Some users are reporting that the app will simply crash every time they attempt to open it. Others report issues trying to log in.

It's currently unclear exactly what the issue is and Instagram is radio silent on Twitter. We'll keep an eye out to see if the company says anything about it or let everyone know that the issue is resolved, so stay tuned!

This story is developing

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.