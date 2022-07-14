Having trouble with Instagram? You're not alone

What you need to know
- Instagram is down for some users right now.
- Reports of issues have reached over 20,000 per hour on Downdetector.
- It's currently unclear what the issue is.
Are you having trouble using Instagram right now? You're definitely not alone!
According to Downdetector, tens of thousands of users are reporting issues accessing the social network. The reports reached as high as 21,000 per hour at one point. Some users are reporting that the app will simply crash every time they attempt to open it. Others report issues trying to log in.
It's currently unclear exactly what the issue is and Instagram is radio silent on Twitter. We'll keep an eye out to see if the company says anything about it or let everyone know that the issue is resolved, so stay tuned!
This story is developing
