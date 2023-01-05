Apple Fitness Plus is getting Kickboxing, sleep meditation, and Beyoncé
Apple Fitness+ is getting even better.
Apple has today announced that its popular Fitness Plus service will be getting a new workout, meditations, and high-profile guests from Monday, January 9.
In classic "New Year New Me" fashion Apple Fitness Plus will be in better shape than ever starting from next week.
First up, there are new Kickboxing workouts led by Jamie-Ray Hartshorne designed to improve strength, stamina, coordination, and balance.
Fitness Plus
Fitness Plus Kickboxing is also welcoming Nez Dally as a trainer, a history-making muay thai fighter who became the first woman to compete in Thailand wearing a hijab.
Apple Fitness Plus is also getting Meditations for Sleep. The program will start with an Introductions set of four 20-minute meditations designed to help users slow down and rest.
The next artist spotlight on Apple Fitness Plus is Beyoncé, including songs from her latest album RENAISSANCE. Beyoncé tracks will feature on seven workouts, namely Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga. Also coming to Artist Spotlight are the Foo Fighters and Bad Bunny later in January.
Fitness Plus will also bring new episodes of Time to Walk to the iPhone and devices like Apple Watch Series 8 with actor Jamie Lee Curtis. Apple says that on the walk "Curtis reflects on the importance of embracing life’s most unexpected moments, the transformative power of serving others in need, and how the death of a beloved public figure led her to a daily ritual of self-reflection."
Apple is also beefing up its collections and will add new Time to Walk guests in the coming weeks.
Fitness Plus has been expanded beyond Apple Watch, and can now be used by iPhone users even you don't have any of its best Apple Watch models.
In January, fitness program for older adults SilverSneakers is going to start offering its members a Fitness Plus subscription at no extra cost through select Medicare Advantage plans.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.