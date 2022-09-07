Apple announces the Apple Watch Series 8

Another year has come and that means it's time for another Apple Watch.

Today, at the company's "Far Out" special event, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8, its latest generation of the Apple Watch.

The new Apple Watch Series 8 features the same always-on display and design as the Apple Watch Series 7. One of the first changes is a new temperature sensor with a focus on women's health and ovulation cycle tracking.

The Watch has one temperature sensor on the back and another under the display, checking your temperature every five seconds with accuracy of up to 0.1 degree. This can all be tracked in the Health app on iPhone, with automatic retrospective estimates for ovulation cycles, and cycle deviation notifications to help warn of possible serious illnesses.

The new Series 8 also includes two new motion sensors that can detect crashes of up to 256 Gs, with a focus on front, side, back, and rollover impacts in passenger cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks. The Apple Watch Series 8 can also automatically connect you with emergency services and notify emergency contacts of an incident.

Apple Watch Series 8 has all-day battery life, and have a new Low Power Mode that can give you up to 36 hours of battery while still allowing some functionality like activity tracking, and turning off features like always-on display. This is also coming to other Apple Watch models from the Series 4 upwards running watchOS 9.

The Series 8 also supports international roaming and will be available in midnight, starlight, silver, and red for aluminum. Silver, gold, and graphite for the Stainless Steel model. There are also new Nike Sport loops and Hermes bands.

As you might have noticed, the Series 8 is a very modest update on Apple's most recent best Apple Watch, the Series 7.

Prices start at the same $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular, including the usual 3 months of Apple Fitness Plus.

Pre-orders begin today, September 7, and will be released on September 16.