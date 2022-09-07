Apple just announced a massive upgrade for Apple Watch — Low Power Mode

Apple has today announced a brand new Low Power Mode coming to Apple Watch Series 4 and later with watchOS 9 that will be a major upgrade to Apple's wearables.

At it's Far Out event on Wednesday the company unveiled three new Apple Watch models alongside the iPhone 14 and its new AirPods Pro.

The Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra are the latest in the lineup, and all stand to benefit from a brand new Low Power Mode in watchOS 9 that is also coming to older devices.

Low Power

"To keep users connected for even longer, a new Low Power Mode can extend battery life to reach up to 36 hours for Apple Watch Series 8 with iPhone present," the company explains. Low Power mode will temporarily disable some features and sensors to preserve battery life in Apple Watch, while retaining functionality like activity tracking.

Previously, Low Power Mode has been a real weak spot of the Apple Watch.

The good news is that this is a new watchOS 9 feature, and during its keynote Apple confirmed the feature was coming to all Apple Watch models from the Series 4 onwards. However, it isn't clear at this stage how much batter Low Power Mode will save on other models, as we only have figures for Series 8.

Apple has also confirmed that watchOS 9 will be released to the public on September 12 next week.

In another big announcement, Apple confirmed that Apple Fitness+ is rolling out in 21 countries later this fall without the need to use it with an Apple Watch, a big expansion of its burgeoning fitness service.

AirPods Pro 2 come with a big audio upgrade, and the iPhone 14 Pro got a massive new 48MP camera and a new Dynamic Island to replace the notch.

Pre-orders for Apple's new Series 8 and SE watches begin today, along with Apple Watch Ultra, with in-store availability from September 16 and 23 respectively.