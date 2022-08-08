Apple launches Activity Challenge in China in celebration of National Fitness Day

It's time to close those rings again!

Today, Apple is celebrating National Fitness Day in China with its yearly Apple Watch Activity Challenge. So, if you happen to own an Apple Watch and live in the country, get ready to jump into a workout and close those rings to earn some sweet digital awards.

Apple has been hosting an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in celebration of China's National Fitness Day for a few years now so, if you haven't participated yet, today is a great opportunity to do so.

How do I complete the challenge?

According to Apple, the challenge only requires users to complete 20 minutes of exercise. This can be done by using either the Workout app on the Apple Watch or any third-party app that works with the Health app. In previous years, this challenge required you to complete 30 minutes of exercise, so things are getting a little easier this year.

The challenge will only require people to complete 20 minutes of exercise using either the Workout app on the Apple Watch or any third-party app that works with the Health app.

China has celebrated National Fitness Day every year since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. However, the first time Apple created an Apple Watch Activity Challenge for the holiday was in 2019. It has, however, continued to host one every year since then.

Completing the challenge will award users the usual special edition stickers that they can use to show off to friends and family in iMessage and FaceTime.

If you've been considering upgrading your Apple Watch, check out our review of the Apple Watch Series 7. The latest Apple Watch offers several upgrades over the Series 6, including a larger display, fast charging, and a more durable screen. Apple is also close to launching the Apple Watch Series 8, which is likely to debut at a pre-recorded event in September.