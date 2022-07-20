Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for China's National Fitness Day

Apple is celebrating National Fitness Day in China with its customary Apple Watch Activity Challenge. So, if you happen to own an Apple Watch and live in the country, get ready to take on the next activity challenge from the company to earn those digital rewards.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple's next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is set to kick off on Aug. 8 in China in celebration of National Fitness Day. Those who complete the challenge, as per usual with any Apple Watch Activity Challenge, will win some exclusive badges and stickers.

What do I need to do to complete the challenge?

According to Apple, the challenge will only require people to complete 20 minutes of exercise using either the Workout app on the Apple Watch or any third-party app that works with the Health app. In previous years, this challenge required you to complete 30 minutes of exercise, so things are getting easier this year.

While this is the fourth year Apple has hosted the challenge, China has celebrated National Fitness Day every year since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The company first introduced the challenge for Apple Watch owners in the country in 2019.

Apple Watch owners in China should be starting to receive notification of the challenge. Completing the challenge will net users special edition stickers that they can use to show off to friends and family in iMessage and FaceTime.

