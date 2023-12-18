Apple Watch to get blood pressure monitoring, sleep apnea detection, new design in 2024

Apple has a lot in store for 2024, which includes a revamp of its entire iPad lineup. But it looks like iPads aren't the only product getting an overhaul. The Apple Watch is set to get a bunch of upgrades in the coming year, set to be an upgrade that may succeed in luring a lot of new buyers.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman detailed a bunch of new upgrades coming to the 2024 Apple Watch, including a bunch of new health features and a new look.

10-year anniversary will bring a huge upgrade for the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch was first announced at the 2014 iPhone event, which would make 2024 the 10-year anniversary of the watch. We've heard about the major redesign for the anniversary version before from Gurman, and it sounds like he's spilled the beans on what else to expect.

While Gurman didn't mention whether these changes would be across the board, the lack of a Watch Ultra mention hints that these changes will likely arrive across the board for the Apple Watch.

Gurman wrote, "The Apple Watch is also due for a boost, with the company planning at least one model with a new look. More significantly, Apple is working on a pair of health features designed to take the smartwatch to new heights: hypertension and sleep apnea detection."

Gurman says the hypertension and sleep apnea detection will work as a warning that detects the signs and recommends testing. Gurman also hinted at a marketing play for the next Apple Watch about how Apple will have "invented the ability to take a blood pressure reading from the wrist."

It looks like the 2024 Apple Watch is set to be a major upgrade. There's no word on whether we'll see glucose monitoring just yet, but the rumored health feature additions seem significant enough to make it an upgrade for many.