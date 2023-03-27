If you're expecting Apple Watch Series 9 to have a blood glucose sensor - we've got bad news
Disappointing for anyone hoping to ditch their blood glucose monitor.
According to a new report, the Apple Watch Series 9 won't have a blood glucose monitor built in.
Despite hopes that Apple might be able to turn the feature around in time for the next best Apple Watch, cold water has now very much been poured on that idea. And what's more, those hoping for the feature to launch any time soon might be in for some very bad news indeed.
That's according to a paywalled version of the Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter seen by MacRumors (opens in new tab), at least. Apple won't have the technology ready for a little while yet. How soon? Maybe three years, we're told. But it could also take as long as seven years as well.
No sugar-coating it
In Gurman's newsletter, he was answering a question about whether we can expect the Apple Watch to gain blood glucose monitoring capabilities any time soon. The answer was less than heartening.
It was said that Apple "still needs to perfect the algorithms and on-board sensors" that would be required to make the feature work. On top of that, the company also has to miniaturize that technology to the point of it fitting on something like the Apple Watch.
Gurman goes on to say that it's unlikely that will happen soon — in fact, he says that the whole process "will take another three to seven years at least."
That's of course disappointing for anyone who had hoped to be able to check their blood glucose using their Apple Watch rather than another method. Apple has been working on bringing blood glucose monitoring to its wearable for years, but the finished technology has so far eluded the company. Apple was reported to be working on the diabetic-friendly feature as recently as last month.
As for the Apple Watch Series 9, we still expect that to be announced in or around September, likely alongside the USB-C-laden iPhone 15 lineup.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.