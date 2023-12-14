The Apple Watch Series 9 is almost as cheap as the Apple Watch Series 8 at Best Buy right now

Despite only launching a few months ago, the Apple Watch Series 9 is almost the same price as the inferior Apple Watch Series 8 on Best Buy. I bought my first Apple Watch only a few years ago, yet the value of it has been immeasurable in my life thanks to its great health trackers, built-in timers and calendar, and the ability to see messages easily.

With the holidays on the way and a great deal now live, it is the perfect time to pick up a new Apple Watch for yourself or as a very extravagant gift for a (very) loved one.

Keeping time

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) | $429 $ 359 at Best Buy Available at a $70 discount, the Apple Watch Series 9 has a huge peak brightness of 2,000, a brand new ‘Double Tap’ gesture for easy navigation, an upgraded Neural Engine, and a new chip based on the A15 Bionic. It’s an absolute powerhouse of a Watch with some excellent features. Price Check: $359 at Amazon | N/A at B&H Photo

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) | $429 $343.99 at Best Buy The Apple Watch Series 8 is still a decent choice, thanks to its 32GB of storage, fast S8 chip, all-day battery life, and a lovely always-on display. It will do almost everything you expect of a modern Apple Watch like monitoring your heart rate, and its crash and temperature sensors are nice new features. Price Check: N/A at Amazon | N/A at B&H Photo

For the small difference between the two Apple Watches, there is little reason to choose the Series 8 just for a $15 discount. If only for the battery alone, your Watch Series 9 will last a little longer thanks to a newer battery. However, you also get an improved Neural Engine, better display, and a faster chip from the best Apple Watch the company has produced in years!