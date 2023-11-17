Apple Watch Series 9 and SE are already at their lowest prices for Black Friday — and I'm spoiled for choice as I go to replace my Series 5

I’ve loved using my Apple Watch Series 5 since I bought it way back in 2019. Its bigger size, always-on-display, faster chip, and better battery were great upgrades from the Series 0 I owned before. I’m still happy with it, but at this point, I’d love to have the features of a blood oxygen sensor, double-tap in watchOS 10, and more. After seeing how low in price the Series 9 models are now thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deals, I’m more tempted than ever.

For a Series 9 in a Silver Aluminum Case , I could buy one for $449 instead of $499, and use my existing Watch Bands as before. Or, if I wanted to go one step further for a Graphite Stainless Steel model , I could upgrade to that for $664, down from $699. So the dilemma isn’t whether I should upgrade — it’s deciding on which model I should go with.

Find the best Apple Watch deals

Black Friday has already started over on Amazon, seeing it lower the prices on loads of different items — including the line of Apple Watches below. Before Black Friday begins elsewhere, we're already seeing some fantastic discounts on these wearables. The dilemma you face, though, is which model suits you best?

Save on the best Apple Watches

Apple Watch SE GPS & Cellular | $329 $269 at Amazon Featuring Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS, it's the best entry-level Apple Watch to track health and any potential accidents that could occur. With its Cellular chip inside, the Watch can make phone calls if your iPhone is switched off. At $60 off, it's a great discount for the SE so far.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS | $399 $349 at Amazon Coming in a bright pink color with the brand new S9 chip, advanced Neural Engine, and a carbon-neutral manufacturing process, the Series 9 is Apple’s greatest Watch to date. With watchOS 10.1, you can now use the new Double Tap feature, which lets you use the Watch with your finger and thumb.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular | $499 $449 at Amazon The same as before, but in red and with GPS and Cellular inside. With the S9 chip, you get a faster Watch for apps, and you can make phone calls if your iPhone is switched off somewhere. For $50 off, it could be a great holiday present for someone.

Apple Watch Series 9 Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular | $699 $664 at Amazon This is the best Series 9 Watch before you look at the Apple Watch Ultra. Coming in a sleek stainless finish, it comes with the same features as the other Series 9 Apple Watches, but with a more premium finish. At $35 off, it's already at a great price that could tempt many to look into one.

As I look at my Series 5, it feels like we’ve had a good run, literally. At this moment in time, I’m swaying towards the Graphite Stainless Steel model . Yes, it’s a smaller discount compared to the Aluminum model, but I do love that darker metallic shade on the Watch.

Also, my wife will be upgrading from a Series 4 to my Series 5 once I buy this Watch, much like when I upgraded to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in September, and she got my iPhone 13. So at the end of all this, everyone will have had a great deal in this household — even our dog for when I attempt to use Double Tap so I can respond to a message as I walk him.