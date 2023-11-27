Save $170 on the classiest Apple Watch strap — dress your watch up for dinner
Ooh fancy.
Some of the most expensive Apple Watch bands made by Apple are on sale on Woot, and you can save up to $170 on the Metal Link, the most premium metal strap Apple offers.
For $179, instead of the usual $349, you can pick up a 41mm silver Metal Link, perfect for nights out and when you want to dress up your Apple Watch for that special occasion.
Woot also has a huge 63% discount on the Rose Gold Milanese Loop, making these often too-expensive Apple Watch bands far more affordable.
Act quickly though, these deals on Woot won't last long, so if you want to jazz up the look of your Apple Watch, don't wait!
Save 63% on beautiful metal Apple Watch bands
Apple Watch Metal Link|
$349 $179 at Woot
This beautiful Metal Link for the Apple Watch is one of the most expensive Watch bands Apple offers, and with $170 off, it's a fantastic Cyber Monday deal that will add class to your smartwatch band rotation.
Apple Watch Milanese Loop|
$99 $37 at Woot
The Apple Watch Milanese Loop is gorgeous, and for $37 you'll be hard-pressed to find a more classy watch strap. A 63% discount makes this Loop a must-buy for any Apple Watch owner.
One of the best things about owning an Apple Watch is changing bands depending on your mood or style, and adding these straps to your collection will elevate your options to a whole new level.
The Milanese Loop is one of the most comfy straps Apple makes, and picking one up for under $40 is potentially the best deal I've seen this Cyber Monday.
