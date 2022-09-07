The Apple Watch Series 3 is finally dead

Apple's Far Out iPhone event brought with it three new Apple Watch models, and finally the welcome news that the Apple Watch Series 3 has been discontinued.

The company announced a new Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and all-new Apple Watch Ultra, leaving no room in the the lineup.

The company had all-but confirmed it was dropping the Series 3 when it announced watchOS 9 would not support the device when it is released next week.

Series 3 is dead

The Apple Watch Series 3 has been available since 2017 and persisted in Apple's lineup despite its aging internals for a staggering five years. While it has made sense to some as a cheap entry-level Apple Watch, with a $249 Apple Watch SE now available and the Series 3 getting on in years, Apple has finally put it out to pasture, probably about 2 years later than it should have.

The Apple Watch SE gets the same chip as the Apple Watch Series 8, which is a very modest upgrade on the Apple Watch Series 7. The headline, of course, is the new Apple Watch UItra, a durable and rugged titanium watch Designed for all things outdoors. Starting at $799 it only comes in cellular and has special bands for outdoor pursuits and swimming.

Apple also announced its new iPhone 14 with a new iPhone 14 Plus model and camera upgrades. The iPhone 14 Pro is a more substantial upgrade with a new A16 chip and an all-new Dynamic Island that replaces the notch.

Finally, the company announced its new AirPods Pro featuring an upgraded chip, touch controls, and an upgraded case with improved battery life.

Apple also announced that Apple Fitness+ is coming to iPhone users in 21 countries later this fall without the new for Apple Watch.