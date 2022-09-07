The Apple Watch Series 3 is finally dead
Rest in peace Series 3.
Apple's Far Out iPhone event brought with it three new Apple Watch models, and finally the welcome news that the Apple Watch Series 3 has been discontinued.
The company announced a new Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and all-new Apple Watch Ultra, leaving no room in the the lineup.
The company had all-but confirmed it was dropping the Series 3 when it announced watchOS 9 would not support the device when it is released next week.
Series 3 is dead
The Apple Watch Series 3 has been available since 2017 and persisted in Apple's lineup despite its aging internals for a staggering five years. While it has made sense to some as a cheap entry-level Apple Watch, with a $249 Apple Watch SE now available and the Series 3 getting on in years, Apple has finally put it out to pasture, probably about 2 years later than it should have.
The Apple Watch SE gets the same chip as the Apple Watch Series 8, which is a very modest upgrade on the Apple Watch Series 7. The headline, of course, is the new Apple Watch UItra, a durable and rugged titanium watch Designed for all things outdoors. Starting at $799 it only comes in cellular and has special bands for outdoor pursuits and swimming.
Apple also announced its new iPhone 14 with a new iPhone 14 Plus model and camera upgrades. The iPhone 14 Pro is a more substantial upgrade with a new A16 chip and an all-new Dynamic Island that replaces the notch.
Finally, the company announced its new AirPods Pro featuring an upgraded chip, touch controls, and an upgraded case with improved battery life.
Apple also announced that Apple Fitness+ is coming to iPhone users in 21 countries later this fall without the new for Apple Watch.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple.
