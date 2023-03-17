This horror film is so scary it's making Apple Watch think viewers are having a heart attack
A new horror film from Robbie Banfitch that debuted last month is so scary it made one viewer's Apple Watch notify him of a high heart rate not once, but twice during the course of the film.
The Outwaters debuted in the U.S. last month. In short, "four travelers experience a mind-bending trip through terror while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave desert." The trailer itself is enough to set pulses racing, and one viewer's experience saw the life-saving high heart rate alert on his Apple Watch triggered during the film.
"I’d say tonight was pretty damn eventful! Robbie Banfitch you’re amazing, hilarious, and this rewatch of The Outwaters has solidified my opinion that I believe this to have one of the most horrific and traumatizing sequences I’ve ever experienced in a found footage horror film," said Twitter user Joseph. (opens in new tab)
The Outwaters sets pulses racing
In Joseph's tweet, he shared an image of his Apple Watch's high heart rate warning, after his pulse rose about 120BPM while they were sitting enjoying the film. "I actually got two of them throughout the movie," he said, describing the film as "not even just a descent into madness, but a full-blown assault to the senses…much like the hatchet to the head."
“Mysterious sounds haunt them, and when a menacing force descends, their horrifying journey into soul-shattering darkness begins," the film's synopsis reads. Other experiences collected by the Independent (opens in new tab) include someone who claimed they had to leave the theater to vomit.
Apple's high heart rate alert is a life-saving Apple Watch feature that can detect signs of heart problems before they become a major issue. If The Outwaters isn't your scene, the new season of Ted Lasso, which started airing this week, is much less likely to send your pulse through the roof or make your dinner resurface. The best show on Apple TV Plus is available to stream now, with new episodes airing weekly.
