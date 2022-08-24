This insane Apple Watch case costs $15,000 and features 443 individual diamonds
By Oliver Haslam published
That's a lot of dollars.
Ever you ever wished that you could buy a limited edition Apple Watch case that cost $15,000 and has more than 440 diamonds? You have? Then do we have some good news for you!
A limited run of seven Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 8 cases is being offered up for sale by Golden Concept (opens in new tab), and there's a lot going on. Options are available for the 41mm and 45mm versions of the Apple watch, and the band is made from rubber with a deployant buckle. But none of that matters. You're here for those diamonds.
So many diamonds
Golden Concept says that there are 443 diamonds used to build this case, with each piece taking "week to handcraft, from carving the titanium body through to setting the diamonds and finishing." That's probably why there are only seven of these cases being made, with delivery taking 30 days from the point of purchase.
And did we mention that the whole thing is built from a single block of aluminum?
"The Golden Concept Diamond Edition is the world’s first and only Apple Watch case designed with real diamonds," the promotional text reads. "Each case features 443 diamonds of exceptional clarity, colorlessness, and cut, and is carved from a single block of titanium."
The whole thing definitely looks the part, as well it should, and there's a case for this being the best Apple Watch case money can buy. If you like diamonds, that is. Want to add one to your collection? You can place an order of your own (opens in new tab) right now.
Looking for a new Apple Watch to house inside this case? Apple is expected to announce the new Apple Watch Series 8 during its September 7 event, so maybe hang fire before placing your order here — just in case it isn't the dimensions everyone's expecting!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
