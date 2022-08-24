This insane Apple Watch case costs $15,000 and features 443 individual diamonds

Ever you ever wished that you could buy a limited edition Apple Watch case that cost $15,000 and has more than 440 diamonds? You have? Then do we have some good news for you!

A limited run of seven Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 8 cases is being offered up for sale by Golden Concept (opens in new tab), and there's a lot going on. Options are available for the 41mm and 45mm versions of the Apple watch, and the band is made from rubber with a deployant buckle. But none of that matters. You're here for those diamonds.

So many diamonds

(Image credit: Golden Concept)

Golden Concept says that there are 443 diamonds used to build this case, with each piece taking "week to handcraft, from carving the titanium body through to setting the diamonds and finishing." That's probably why there are only seven of these cases being made, with delivery taking 30 days from the point of purchase.

And did we mention that the whole thing is built from a single block of aluminum?

"The Golden Concept Diamond Edition is the world’s first and only Apple Watch case designed with real diamonds," the promotional text reads. "Each case features 443 diamonds of exceptional clarity, colorlessness, and cut, and is carved from a single block of titanium."

The whole thing definitely looks the part, as well it should, and there's a case for this being the best Apple Watch case money can buy. If you like diamonds, that is. Want to add one to your collection? You can place an order of your own (opens in new tab) right now.

Looking for a new Apple Watch to house inside this case? Apple is expected to announce the new Apple Watch Series 8 during its September 7 event, so maybe hang fire before placing your order here — just in case it isn't the dimensions everyone's expecting!