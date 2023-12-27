U.S. Court pauses ban on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

Today, Apple received some good news, at least for a little while, on selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S.: The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit accepted an interim stay, which will allow the company to resume selling two of its most popular watches.

According to MacRumors , Apple had filed an appeal , which was “an emergency request to the United States Court of Appeals” after President Biden refused to veto the sales ban. When Biden failed to take action on the sales ban, the ban went into effect earlier this week. But the interim stay on the ban that the court accepted will only run for a brief period.

Up until yesterday, the U.S. International Trade Commission had enacted a ban that ruled the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 had infringed on blood-oxygen monitor patents owned by Masimo.

Although the court of appeals ok’d the interim ban, the International Trade Commission (ITC) has yet to respond to Apple’s request on the full stay. The ITC has until January 10, 2024 to file its response to Apple's request for a full stay.