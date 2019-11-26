Helix Apps has announced a total overhaul of its Heart Analyzer app for Apple Watch, which it has been totally re-written for WatchOS 6, taking advantage of Swift UI.

Heart Analyzer is a popular third-party app that gives you insight into your health data using Apple Watch and the data that it measures. This includes your VO2Max, Heart Rate Recovery, your workout zones, and your cardio points in order to help you maximize the effectiveness of your workout regime, or just to keep an eye on your fitness.

Over on Helix Apps' blog, the rundown of version 7.2 (Beta) says: