- Helix Apps has announced a total overhaul of its Heart Analyzer app for Apple Watch.
- The app has been totally redesigned from the ground up.
- Helix Apps will maintain the older version inside its Heart Analyzer package, for those with an older Apple Watch.
Helix Apps has announced a total overhaul of its Heart Analyzer app for Apple Watch, which it has been totally re-written for WatchOS 6, taking advantage of Swift UI.
Heart Analyzer is a popular third-party app that gives you insight into your health data using Apple Watch and the data that it measures. This includes your VO2Max, Heart Rate Recovery, your workout zones, and your cardio points in order to help you maximize the effectiveness of your workout regime, or just to keep an eye on your fitness.
Over on Helix Apps' blog, the rundown of version 7.2 (Beta) says:
Today we are delighted to launch a public beta for the brand new Heart Analyzer Apple Watch app. We released version 7 of Heart Analyzer earlier this year and at that time, we signalled that a brand new Watch App was on the horizon. We're so excited that it's finally here!
The biggest question that I'm sure you're all desperate to know is, what's changed? What's new? What's better? Well technically the answer to that is everything. The app has been re-written from scratch making use of brand new technologies in WatchOS 6 including SwiftUI. SwiftUI has allowed us to make more fluid, intuitive and interactive interfaces. We hope you'll find this new app easy to navigate and quicker to get you to the information you're after. You'll also find more detail than ever on your heart rate data. The list of changes is near endless and I could write for pages here about all that's changed and how its better, but I won't. Instead, please just see the release notes below and get cracking with the app!
Users of older Apple Watches shouldn't despair, however, as Helix Apps states that it will be maintaining both of its apps inside of its Heart Analyzer package, so you'll be able to continue using the older app if your watch doesn't support WatchOS 6, or if you haven't updated yet.
For a full breakdown of the updates in version 7.2, head on over to the App Store.
