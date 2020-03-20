HeartWatch for iPhone and Apple Watch has been updated with a brand new interface and exciting new features!

As reported by 9to5Mac:

HeartWatch is one of the most powerful apps for iPhone and Apple Watch, allowing you to get a detailed look at the heart rate data collected by your Apple Watch. The app has been updated to version 4 today, bringing an all-new Apple Watch app, a redesigned iPhone app, and more.

Developer Tantsissa released version 4 of the app on March 19, bringing users a new interface, improved metrics and features such as load management for training.

According to the HeartWatch website:

Your Apple Watch is a highly sophisticated instrument, measuring and capturing your heart rate data and much more throughout the day. The problem for a lot of users, however, is knowing how to make sense of all this information! HeartWatch gives you an easy solution to uncovering all these insights. It accesses your heart rate to provide information on your wellness, activity, sleep and workout readings created by your Apple Watch and unlocks the power of this information in a simple, intuitive way.

On the App Store website, HeartWatch states:

HeartWatch has no user analytics tracking. No advertising plugins. No 3rd party code. No data upload. Ask your "free" heart app if they can say the same. "HeartWatch is so good, you'd think Apple built the app itself." John Patrick Pullen, Time Magazine. Top 5 in Health & Fitness in 63 countries.

HeartWatch version 4 is available from the App Store for $3.99 now!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.