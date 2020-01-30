HomeKit router support sure is looking like it could be making its official appearance soon as Linksys after first being announced way back at WWDC last year. Just days after eero routers began to appear in the Home app, Linksys has updated their product pages to show which of their routers will be getting the HomeKit love.

Previously, the only mention of Linksys on Apple's list of HomeKit accessories was the rather generic Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System, Tri-Band, which included a link to the AC6600 model. Over on the Linksys website, the HomeKit badge along with "coming soon" is now featured on the listings for all models of the AC6600 which span the available packs that it comes in:

Linksys Velop Intelligent Mesh WiFi System, Tri-Band (AC2200/WHW0301)

Linksys Velop Intelligent Mesh WiFi System, Tri-Band (AC4400/WHW0302) 2-Pack

Linksys Velop Intelligent Mesh WiFi System, Tri-Band (AC6600/WHW0303) 3-Pack

Each model offered by Linksys will come in both black and white variants, and because of the flexible nature of mesh routers, single, double, and triple packs can be purchased, keeping costs down depending on coverage needs. Once HomeKit router support is available, new control options will be found within the Home app that can keep your accessories from accessing the internet and each other for added privacy and security.

Home app controls will include the following in the Home settings panel:

: The router allows the accessory to connect to an automatically updated list of manufacturer-approved internet services and local devices. Restrict to Home: The router only allows the accessory to connect to your home hub. This option may prevent firmware updates or other services.

All 3 model packs listed are currently available for purchase today, although the exact release date for HomeKit router support has not yet been announced by Apple. As with all things HomeKit, even though support has been announced, it is no guarantee that the feature will be added, although with this one, it seems pretty likely.