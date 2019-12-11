What you need to know An interview with Apple's Mac Pro engineers has revealed how Apple keeps its Mac Pro cool.

The cheese-grater aluminum case is not just for show, it actually provides 20% more airflow too.

Despite the excellent cooling, its fans are reportedly still whisper-quiet.

In an interview with Popular Mechanics, Apple engineers Chris Ligtenberg and John Ternus have revealed some of the tricks Apple is using to keep its brand new Mac Pro super-cool and super-quiet. Apple released the new Mac Pro yesterday after months of waiting. The Mac Pro is an absolute monster of raw processing power and can be customized to a spec that costs north of $50,000. One of the most touted, or perhaps ridiculed features of the Mac Pro is its "cheese-grater" esque design. Turns out, however, that the holes aren't just for show. In fact, for both the Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR they provide vital cooling services. In the interview, Ligtenberg reveals several of the Mac Pro's cooling features, including a very interesting note about Apple's in-house cooling fans:

Ligtenberg's group built the Pro's fan system—three axial fans in the front, with a blower in the back. Since most off-the-shelf fans would be too loud, Apple designs them internally. "Years ago, we started redistributing the blades," he says. "They're still dynamically balanced, but they're actually randomized in terms of their BPF (blade pass frequency). So you don't get huge harmonics that tend to be super annoying."

Ligtenberg went on to talk about how Apple had borrowed noise-reducing solutions from automobile tires in a bid to create broadband noise instead of total noise. As the name suggests, broadband or wideband noise is noise whose energy is spread out over a range of frequencies, reducing the perception of overall noise, making a sound quieter. Alongside Ligtenberg, John Ternus, VP of Hardware Engineering at Apple (who also heads up the Mac Pro and Pro display development) also noted how the pitch of a sound needed to be considered: