Apple added support for hotel keys being added to the Wallet app with its recent software updates and now we've been given our first look at how they work in the real world.

Introduced as part of watchOS 8 and iOS 15, the hotel room keys feature is only available at select Wyatt locations right now. In fact, there are only six of them in total. But KTLA's Rich DeMuro headed to one of those locations to test out how the new Wallet-based keys work. Appleosophy was the first to spot the video.

The video shows how things work but it's pretty much how you might expect. Keys are added to the Wallet app and are valid for the specific room and visit length associated with the reservation. After that, it's just a case of putting the iPhone or Apple Watch near the reader on the room's door and walking in. It's like magic, but with a minibar and free slippers.

Just like Apple Pay Express Transit, the new room key feature doesn't need the iPhone or Apple Watch to be powered on which is a huge deal for those who already suffer from battery anxiety. While Hyatt only has a handful of locations online now, more will surely come and it is likely to only be a matter of time before other large hotel companies join in as well.