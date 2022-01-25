Apple added support for hotel keys being added to the Wallet app with its recent software updates and now we've been given our first look at how they work in the real world.

Introduced as part of watchOS 8 and iOS 15, the hotel room keys feature is only available at select Wyatt locations right now. In fact, there are only six of them in total. But KTLA's Rich DeMuro headed to one of those locations to test out how the new Wallet-based keys work. Appleosophy was the first to spot the video.