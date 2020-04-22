What you need to know
- The first reviews of the new iPhone SE are in.
- We've got a roundup of all the first reviews and unboxings.
- The initial response seems positive!
Apple's iPhone SE has been in the hands of journos and tech influencers everywhere, and today, the first round of iPhone SE reviews were released! Here's a roundup of all the first written reviews, video reviews and unboxings!
Rene Ritchie
The legend Rene Ritchie says the new iPhone SE is "the retro-future of iPhones, but what does that mean? Find out in his video!
The Verge
Dieter Bohn says the new iPhone SE is "everything you need" and "a strong case against $1,000 phones."
TechCrunch
Matthew Panzarino says the new iPhone SE is "cheap and cheerful", and will widen the gate for people to spend money on Apple's services.
Wired
Apple's new low-cost handset proves you can own a great phone without spending a small fortune.
engadget
Engadget says that the new iPhone is a great phone, with an even better price, and that it's "as practical as it is powerful."
Forbes
"Speedy Performance, Outstanding Value."
CNET
CNET says that the iPhone SE is "one of the best budget phones you can buy in 2020."
Pocket-Lint
"For a phone that is so affordable, this really does deliver so much and should give you a phone that will last you for the next 3-4 years without the need to upgrade."
WSJ
"An iPhone for People Who Don't Like New iPhones"
Marques Brownlee
Marques says the "iPhone SE might be the most important thing Apple's made this year."
UrAvgConsumer
UAC has a "real day in the life review" of the new iPhone!
iJustine
iJustine graces us with her trademark unboxing and first impressions!
Ben's gadget reviews
"Not for tech geeks, but for the mainstream crowd"
So there you have it, what are your first impressions of the iPhone SE? Let us know in the comments!
