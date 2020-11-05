What you need to know
- HEY Email now supports multiple accounts on a single device.
- The update is available for iPhone and iPad.
- Switching between those accounts is easy.
Popular email service and app HEY Email has received another update for iPhone and iPad, this time adding support for multiple accounts.
With the newly updated HEY Email app installed users can add more than one account to the apps on their devices and then quickly and easily switch between then as needed.
If you have more than one HEY account or are using HEY for Personal and Work email, you can now have multiple HEY accounts in the iOS app. This makes it easy to switch between accounts without having to use an app for one and a browser for the other.
The process of setting all of this up is pretty simple and switching between accounts is just a case of tapping the user's avatar.
Here's how to set it up:
- Tap on your avatar in the top right corner of the Imbox
- Tap the "Sign in to another account" option
- Enter the login credentials for your other account
- Anytime you want to see your other accounts, just tap your avatar to switch
HEY Email is available for free from the App Store now, although you will need a subscription to use it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
