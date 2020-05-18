What you need to know
- Popular UK smart home company Hive has quietly released support for Apple's HomeKit.
- Compatible accessories include Active Smart Plug, Heating, and connected lighting.
- Latest Hive Hub or Hub 360 and app version 10.28.0 is required for HomeKit integration.
UK smart home company, Hive, has begun rolling out support for Apple's HomeKit with a soft launch which started late last week. Support for HomeKit comes after a lengthy delay since originally announcing that it was in the works, and after introducing Siri Shortcuts support in June of last year.
Hive's HomeKit integration requires the latest Hive Hub or the Hub 360, and can be enabled through version 10.28.0 of the Hive app which is available on the AppStore now. Once the latest update is installed, users will need to follow just a few simple steps to enable HomeKit:
- Check that you're connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Hive Hub
- Open the Hive app and log in (if required)
- Open the menu
- Tap 'Install Devices'
- Scroll down and tap 'HomeKit'
- Follow the on-screen instructions
According to an FAQ support page for HomeKit, accessories that work with the platform include the company's entire line of connected lighting. Hive currently offers white and color variants of light bulbs spanning a range of sizes including E14, E27, B22, and GU10.
Additional accessories include Hive's Active Plug and the Hive Active Heating thermostat. Unfortunately support does not extend to the company's SLT5 Wired Thermostat or Radiator Valves.
Once connected Hive accessories will be available through the Home app and will work with automations and scenes, as well as with Siri for convenient voice controls. Additional details surrounding Hive's HomeKit integration, including a list of Siri commands that are now available, can be found here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
