UK smart home company, Hive, has begun rolling out support for Apple's HomeKit with a soft launch which started late last week. Support for HomeKit comes after a lengthy delay since originally announcing that it was in the works, and after introducing Siri Shortcuts support in June of last year.

Hive's HomeKit integration requires the latest Hive Hub or the Hub 360, and can be enabled through version 10.28.0 of the Hive app which is available on the AppStore now. Once the latest update is installed, users will need to follow just a few simple steps to enable HomeKit:

Check that you're connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Hive Hub

Open the Hive app and log in (if required)

Open the menu

Tap 'Install Devices'

Scroll down and tap 'HomeKit'

Follow the on-screen instructions

According to an FAQ support page for HomeKit, accessories that work with the platform include the company's entire line of connected lighting. Hive currently offers white and color variants of light bulbs spanning a range of sizes including E14, E27, B22, and GU10.