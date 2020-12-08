Reported by MacRumors, Apple has launched its holiday Apple Pay promotion which gives customers exclusive savings at a number of retailers when using Apple Pay to check out.

The offers are only available online and run starting today through Monday, December 21.

Now through December 21, save more with exclusive online offers when you shop with Apple Pay. It's simple and secure.

Juli Clover at MacRumors was nice enough to put together a full list of the offers below. Some highlights include 25% off at Under Armour, $15 off at 1-800-Flowers, and a free set of pins from Warby Parker. Keep in mind that most of these offers require the use of the APPLEPAY promo code during checkout.

Puma - 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY.

Ray-Ban - 25% off custom styles with promo code APPLEPAY.

Under Armour - 25% off in the Under Armour app.

Warby Parker - A set of three free custom-designed pins.

Columbia - 15% off purchases at columbia.com.

Cuyana - Free leather card case when spending $200 or more.

J. Crew - Extra $25 off when spending $150+ with promo code APPLEPAY.

Foot Locker - 15% off when spending $99+ with promo code Apple Pay.

Kids Foot Locker - 15% off when spending $99+ with promo code Apple Pay.

1-800-Flowers - $15 off when spending $39.99+ with promo code APPLEPAY.

Champs Sports - $15 off when spending $99+ on select styles with promo code APPLEPAY.

Cole Haan - 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY.

Madewell - $25 off when spending $150+ with promo code APPLEPAY.

Stadium Goods - Free ground shipping in Stadium Goods app.

Sunglass Hut - 25% off select items with promo code APPLEPAY.

Baublebar - $15 off full priced items with promo code APPLEPAY.

Bed Bath and Beyond - Extra 5% in My Funds rewards to be used toward a future purchase.

Apple has also listed all of the offers on the Apple Pay website, so feel free to take a look to get more details about each individual offer.