If we're all being honest with ourselves it's fair to say the Home app on Mac is less than ideal. But if you're keen to watch the feeds from your HomeKit cameras you can now do it via the excellent HomeCam for HomeKit. The app, previously available for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch, is now available on Mac.

Released thanks to macOS Big Sur's arrival, HomeCam is a great way to kee tabs on what's going on around your cameras without having to resort to opening the Home app.

The new app features all of the same features that you're used to on other devices including some biggies.

Data Layers Bring a camera into full screen mode and you can view layers of data from surrounding HomeKit accessories such as temperature, humidity and air quality. And with HomeCam 2, you can now choose which accessories to use for this data. Room Control With the improved HomeKit controls, HomeCam 2 enables you to control surrounding accessories in the same room as your camera. Change the room's lighting, adjust your thermostat and more. Live View With HomeCam, you can view all your HomeKit cameras live on one screen, not snapshots that lag behind the reality of what your cameras are seeing.

In fact, if you already own HomeCam on your other devices you also already own it on your Mac and can download it free Mac App Store. Everyone else can pick it up across all platforms for just $4.99.