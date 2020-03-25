What you need to know
- Apple has updated its HomeKit accessories list with several new devices.
- A video doorbell, a smart heater, and a new indoor smart plug are all coming soon.
- New HomeKit products will be available in multiple markets.
Apple has revealed the existence of several new HomeKit accessories through a recent update of its accessories list. New accessories include the world's first HomeKit heater from RioHeating, a video doorbell from Yobi, and a compact smart plug from Meross.
The addition of the ARC Heater to Apple's list was announced by United Kingdom based, RIOHeating today via Reddit. Not much is known about the ARC heater at the moment, other than it connects directly to HomeKit via Wi-Fi and it sports a small LCD screen. The ARC heater can also work with multiple units within a home through zone temperature control, and it requires no wiring through a plug-in design.
Pricing and an exact release date in April has not yet been communicated, although prospective buyers can utilize a form to request additional information once it becomes available.
Next up, the Yobi B3 Video Doorbell, which was first spotted by HomeKit News, comes from the team behind the iBaby line of connected cameras, and is available for pre-order now after a kickstarter campaign late last year.
The Yobi B3 Video Doorbell comes in a more traditional surface mount video doorbell design, with a unique gold finish. The doorbell supports staples such as 1080p HD video, infrared night vision, 2-way audio, and weather resistance plus it features a "world class" Fresnel Lens. Full specs include:
- Apple HomeKit Enabled
- Full HD 1080p video with 180° field of view
- Two-way Audio Speakers with echo noise cancellation
- Smart PIR motion sensors
- Infrared night vision
- Weather resistant
- Waterproof
- Facial Backlight Compensation
Yobi's B3 Video Doorbell is currently listed for $199 directly from the company, but an exact release date as not yet been communicated. It is also unknown if the camera will support Apple's HomeKit Secure Video feature.
Finally, Meross' second HomeKit enabled smart accessory, the MSS110HK Smart Plug Mini, is already listed on Amazon but cannot be purchased at this time. The miniature plug, which appears to be coming in a 2-pack, will give HomeKit fans another wallet friendly option for automating their homes.
Meross entered the HomeKit arena late last year with its MSS620HK Smart Outdoor Plug, which offers dual-outlets for around half the price of its closest competitor. The latest smart plug is intended for the indoors, and its compact design enables the ability to use 2 of them in the same outlet.
- Compact size allows you to stack two Mini Smart Plugs in the same outlet.
- Turn appliances on/off from anywhere anytime with your Meross app.
- Maximum 15 Amps and 15 A x 120 V =1800 Watts appliance allowed in US/CA/JP.
- Works with Apple HomeKit*, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Line Clova, SmartThings and IFTTT.
- Create on/off schedules or set auto-off timer routine to work automatically.
- Works with the WiFi you already have. No hub required.
In addition to HomeKit support, the MS1110HK works with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant over Wi-Fi without a hub. Since it works without a hub, Meross notes that in order to control the plug remotely, a HomeKit hub such as an Apple TV or HomePod is required.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New macOS 10.15.4 warnings are a shot across the bow for kernel extensions
macOS 10.15 Catalina is the last big release that will allow users to install kernel extensions. And with macOS 10.15.4, Apple has started to warn people if they're running one of them.
You can now customize reference modes on Apple's Pro Display XDR
Apple has released new firmware for its Pro Display XDR that will allow users to customize their reference modes.
Supplier demand for Apple's new scissor mechanism is 'positive'
DigiTimes reports that suppliers are ramping up production of Apple's new Magic keyboard with scissor-switch mechanism despite coronavirus concerns.
See the temperature of every room in your home with these HomeKit sensors
HomeKit temperature sensors allow you to keep an eye on the state of your home through the Home app or with Siri. Get your report with the best HomeKit temperature sensors around.