What you need to know Apple has updated its HomeKit accessories list with several new devices.

A video doorbell, a smart heater, and a new indoor smart plug are all coming soon.

New HomeKit products will be available in multiple markets.

Apple has revealed the existence of several new HomeKit accessories through a recent update of its accessories list. New accessories include the world's first HomeKit heater from RioHeating, a video doorbell from Yobi, and a compact smart plug from Meross.

The addition of the ARC Heater to Apple's list was announced by United Kingdom based, RIOHeating today via Reddit. Not much is known about the ARC heater at the moment, other than it connects directly to HomeKit via Wi-Fi and it sports a small LCD screen. The ARC heater can also work with multiple units within a home through zone temperature control, and it requires no wiring through a plug-in design.

Pricing and an exact release date in April has not yet been communicated, although prospective buyers can utilize a form to request additional information once it becomes available. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Next up, the Yobi B3 Video Doorbell, which was first spotted by HomeKit News, comes from the team behind the iBaby line of connected cameras, and is available for pre-order now after a kickstarter campaign late last year.