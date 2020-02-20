HomeCam is a great app for anyone who has a few HomeKit-enabled cameras around their home. While Apple's Home app will let you see what those cameras see, HomeCam is the only way to see multiple cameras from a single screen. And that's a big deal if you have a ton of them. Now the app has received its version 2.0 refresh, and it's pretty awesome.

The update has seen HomeCam rebuilt from the ground up with a brand new design that truly makes everything look gorgeous. But the look and feel of the app is just part of the story. Changes include the ability to have cameras automatically cycle endlessly, as well as improvements to Data Layers and Siri Shortcut support.