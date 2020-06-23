What you need to know
- A new HomeKit compatible smart plug from Meross is available.
- The compact Smart WiFi Plug Dual has two outlets in one.
- The plug can be purchased now on Amazon.
Meross has released a new HomeKit-enabled smart plug, the Smart WiFi Plug Dual. The latest plug packs in two outlets into one compact design, and can be purchased now on Amazon.
The Smart WiFi Plug Dual features a space saving design, that doesn't block the other outlet on the wall. Similar to other multi-plug HomeKit accessories, both outlets on the plug can be controlled independently via remote commands, and there is an on-device button to toggle its power manually.
As its name suggests, the plug connects directly to 2.4ghz Wi-Fi networks without the need for an additional hub. HomeKit support allows the outlet to pair directly with the iOS Home app after plugging it in, without having to create a separate account or download another app.
In addition to HomeKit, the latest Meross plug works with Amazon's Alexa, the Google Assistant, and of course the Meross app. Within the app, users can create custom schedules and timers, as well as scenes that work with other Meross accessories within the home.
The Meross Smart WiFi Plug Dual has a listed price of $19.99, and it is available to purchase on Amazon now. Meross appears to be running a promotion for the plug, with a coupon that can be clipped on the Amazon listing, which takes an additional $4 off, bringing it down to $15.99.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
