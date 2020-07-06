What you need to know
- LifeSmart's HomeKit-enabled Cololight Plus is now available on Amazon.
- The LifeSmart Cololight Plus is a modular lighting system that can display up to 16 million colors.
- Hexagon shaped panels can be connected together to cover large areas on the wall, or act as decorative lighting on a flat surface.
Following the surprise release of the Cololight Strip last month, LifeSmart has dropped another HomeKit-enabled accessory today on Amazon, the Cololight Plus. The LifeSmart Cololight Plus is an affordable hexagon-shaped modular lighting system that can display up to 16 million colors similar to offerings from Nanoleaf and LIFX.
Cololight PLUS is an upgrade to Cololight and Cololight PRO. It is an ambient light supporting split joint and color changing. Cololight PLUS can work with Apple HomeKit. It can be placed on the table or installed as background wall, suspended ceiling. Its unique functions like changing color with music, voice control bring intelligent playing into lighting system, providing dining, living, game, festival, party and so many other scenes with various experiences.
While the Cololight panel line has been available for other smart home platforms for a while, the latest Plus model finally brings support for Apple's HomeKit. The Plus model is sold in a single pack currently, which includes a base that connects the panels to Wi-Fi, without requiring a separate hub. According to LifeSmart, each plastic light panel includes 19 LEDs and the system supports three display modes, including one for reacting to music.
The modular design allows up to 255 of the three inch wide panels to be linked together, although additional power supplies are required to power larger displays. The panels can be mounted on ceilings and walls, plus the included base acts as a stand for placement on a flat surface. The base includes a physical power button for convenient on device controls, and remote controls are available through the Cololight app and Apple's Home app.
The HomeKit-enabled Cololight Plus sports a list price of $24.99, although there appears to be a promotion available for the set, which allows for an additional 5% savings using a coupon on Amazon. Add-on light panels are also available, starting at $12.99 for a single panel, and go up to a pack of six for $89.99.
HomeKit-enabled
LifeSmart Cololight Plus
Cheap, connected, and colorful
The LifeSmart Cololight Plus offers millions of colors in a compact, modular form factor that can be expanded with ease. HomeKit connectivity allows it to work with other accessories through automations and scenes.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Hell froze over, pigs flew, and Google added Split View to Gmail for iPad
Google's reputation for being awfully slow to adding support for new iOS features is well earned but it's now added support for Split View on iPad. And it only took five years.
'Greyhound' star Tom Hanks isn't a fan of the movie's Apple TV+ debut
Tom Hanks stars in "Greyhound," a movie that should have been hitting cinemas. But COVID-19 put paid to that and Hanks isn't happy he's had to settle for Apple TV+.
Keep your gear charged with this 10000mAh USB-C power bank down to just $9
This power bank features both 18W PD USB-C and Quick Charge 3.0 USB-A ports. It's slim and light and can refill most modern phones at least twice over making it a perfect addition to your daily carry. Use the below coupon to save.
Not sold on Philips Hue light strips? Try these instead
Philips Hue may offer one of the best smart lighting systems on the market, but its smart light strip has some worthwhile competitors. Here's a look at the best alternatives to Philips Hue light strips!