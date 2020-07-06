Following the surprise release of the Cololight Strip last month, LifeSmart has dropped another HomeKit-enabled accessory today on Amazon, the Cololight Plus. The LifeSmart Cololight Plus is an affordable hexagon-shaped modular lighting system that can display up to 16 million colors similar to offerings from Nanoleaf and LIFX.

Cololight PLUS is an upgrade to Cololight and Cololight PRO. It is an ambient light supporting split joint and color changing. Cololight PLUS can work with Apple HomeKit. It can be placed on the table or installed as background wall, suspended ceiling. Its unique functions like changing color with music, voice control bring intelligent playing into lighting system, providing dining, living, game, festival, party and so many other scenes with various experiences.

While the Cololight panel line has been available for other smart home platforms for a while, the latest Plus model finally brings support for Apple's HomeKit. The Plus model is sold in a single pack currently, which includes a base that connects the panels to Wi-Fi, without requiring a separate hub. According to LifeSmart, each plastic light panel includes 19 LEDs and the system supports three display modes, including one for reacting to music.