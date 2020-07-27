It appears that the wait for a HomeKit-enabled video doorbell for the North American market is finally over. After a reveal earlier this year and a subsequent Kickstarter pre-order campaign, the Yobi B3 Video Doorbell has made an appearance on Amazon, and is available for shipping now.

Meet Yobi B3, our first smart doorbell security camera that's Apple HomeKit enabled, giving you an easier, faster, and more convenient way to secure your home. The Yobi B3 provides two kinds of notifications: Movement and that the doorbell rang. When the doorbell rings, the notification on the lock screen shows a still from the video and tapping on it opens Home to the camera view.

Two-way Audio Speakers with echo noise cancellation: Tapping to unmute the microphone engages the 2-way audio, so you can speak to the person at the door.

Full HD 1080p video: The video has infrared lights making it suitable for night vision. The video becomes black and white at night, versus color during the day.

The camera lens is a wide-angle / fisheye type, which gives a pretty wide view of the front door area. Even with the sun beating down behind the person at the door, the face is seen pretty clearly, even though they're backlit.

The Yobi B3 Video Doorbell keeps an eye on the front porch providing a live view in 1080p high definition resolution, with an 180-degree wide field of view. The doorbell features staples such as two-way audio through a built-in microphone and speaker, as well as infrared night vision, and motion detection.

Notifications from the doorbell are sent through Apple's Home app, which can be set to deliver when the on-device button is pressed, or for motion events. Notifications include a small image of the action, and will lead users to a live view when tapped.

Before jumping in though, the Yobi B3 does have some limitations to be aware of. First and foremost, the doorbell does not include the ability to record video at this time. There is no local storage, and Yobi does not offer cloud storage through the Yobi app, as it is meant to be used primarily with HomeKit. The doorbell does not support HomeKit Secure Video, and it is not currently known if the company plans on supporting it in the future. Also, the Yobi B3 requires existing doorbell wiring for installation, as there is no internal battery.

While HomeKit integration is rather limited at the moment, Apple has announced additional features for the category coming later this year in iOS 14. Features include the ability to use the HomePod as a doorbell chime and notifications with a live view through the Apple TV.

The Yobi B3 Video Doorbell is available now through Amazon for $199. The doorbell is listed as shipping via Prime, although stock appears to be limited. Additional information about the doorbell can be found at meetyobi.com.