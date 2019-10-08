As seen in the minute and a half long video, various features such as A.I. identification of motion events are on display, with icons for people, animals, and vehicles depicted on a timeline. The video also shows off interactions with other devices in the same room as the camera, which is in shipping versions of iOS 13.

Zachary's video also shows an attempt to identify the hardware used for the feature, which unfortunately, uses placeholder information and does not reference a currently available camera or company. Also seen during the video are several error messages such as "Could not complete operation", but nonetheless, the video shows a surprisingly polished demonstration of what is to come, hopefully pointing toward a release before the end of the year.