Owners of the Arlo Ultra secruity camera can now add it to the Home app on their iPhone, iPad, and Mac. That's because Arlo has rolled out HomeKit support for the camera, as has been promised for some time.

The high-end camera was previously controlled by the Arlo app but as good as that was, having HomeKit support is a big deal. The feature is being added via a firmware update that is rolling out to devices now. So if yours isn't yet ready to go it might still need the update to be applied.