What you need to know
- Linksys announced that their HomeKit integration is coming in the next few days.
- Users will be able to connect their tri-band Velop router to the Home app.
- The company says that a firmware update will trigger an invitation in the Linksys app.
Linksys has announced today that it will be the first router company to finally support HomeKit. As reported by HomeKitNews, the company says that it will be releasing a firmware update to their Velop mesh system routers over the next few days that, when updated, will now allow you to add your router to the Home app.
According to Linksys, you must have the Linksys iOS app on your iPhone in order to set up the integration with Apple's HomeKit and that, once your firmware update goes through, you should see an invitation in the app to connect your router to the Home app.
"We're rolling out a firmware update to your Velop system in the next several days. Once your system updates*, the next time you open the Linksys app, it will invite you to link with Apple Home. All of your Velop nodes must be tri-band for this integration to work."
One of the unfortunate announcements is that HomeKit support is only coming to tri-band Velop mesh systems for now. If you have one of the following models, you have a tri-band Velop router and will be able to set your router up with the Home app:
- A03
- WHW0301
- WHW0301B
- WHW0302
- WHW0302B
- WHW0303
- WHW0303B
Apple originally announced HomeKit for Routers at WWDC 2019. The feature allows your router to set up firewalls across all of the devices on your network so that, if one device was compromised, it would not be able to affect the other devices in your home. It basically brings firewalling as a default method of security for everything in your home that is connected to your router and is a great way to make security easy for consumers.
Eero has also announced support for HomeKit, but it has yet to set a specific release date for the feature.
