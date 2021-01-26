With a release of iOS 14.4 earlier today, Apple has officially rolled out one of the biggest new features for the HomePod mini that was originally showcased at its special event in October 2020. The new ultra-wideband (UWB) handoff feature will enable newer iPhone models to more seamlessly transfer music, podcasts, audiobooks, and phone calls between the two devices.

As reported by The Verge, while the HomePod and HomePod mini have supported a level of handoff, the new feature takes it to a new level with visual and haptic feedback.