Blue HomePod mini The blue HomePod mini adds a neutral splash of color that will tie any room together.

Perfect for the holidays Those who love the fall, especially for Halloween and even Thanksgiving, are sure to enjoy the orange color for HomePod mini. The orange HomePod mini is bold and will make a statement for any eccentric room in the house, and it would go great with your existing Halloween or Thanksgiving decorations too. Or, if you just love bright and bold colors, then orange is a great choice.

Orange HomePod mini Make a statement in the house with this bold color that is also perfect for Halloween and Thanksgiving.

It's like having a beam of sunshine in the house Love having a shiny ray of sunshine in your home? Then the yellow HomePod mini is sure to brighten up your home, just like summer. Having this cheery yellow in a room is sure to make it stand out and bring a smile to everyone's face, just like a beam of sunlight or even a sunflower. If you pair it with the orange, it's perfect for general fall decor.

Yellow HomePod mini This cheery yellow will add a fantastic summery accent to any room. Or you could pair it with orange for the fall.

The classic Apple aesthetic Are you more of a traditionalist? Then the white HomePod mini is a tried and true classic that looks good in any room with any decor. It's a bright white that screams Apple, and it pairs with all of your other Apple hardware. What's not to love?

Going dark Those who want something that goes with any room, any decor, and don't want something that gets dirty easily will want the space gray HomePod mini. It's a classic color that goes with anything, and it blends in much nicer if you want to keep it subtle.