HomeTags, a new NFC scanning app from developer Christopher Hatch that focuses on launching HomeKit scenes has hit the App Store today. While the ability to use NFC tags for HomeKit commands was added through personal automations in iOS 13, HomeTags simplifies the process and only launches HomeKit scenes.

Control your HomeKit set up house by simply tapping NFC tags. This app allows anyone with an iPhone 7 or later to program NFC tags and assign them to their HomeKit scenes.

Add the HomeTags widget to your lock screen for quick scene triggering

Use background scanning (iPhoneXs and later) to provide a quick link notification which allows you to quickly open Hometags and trigger the scene without manually opening the app

With just 3 steps, users can program an NFC tag to run their favorite scenes, making it a great option for various applications. A tag on a desk can turn on a nearby lamp, or a tag by an entry door can run a scene that turns off everything before you head out. With the right tag, and HomeTags, the process can be completed in around a minute.