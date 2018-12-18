It's been some time since Apple built in an ethernet port to its MacBook Pro lineup. With the introduction of USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 to the MacBook lineup in 2016, adding ethernet and other ports back to your MacBook is easier than ever. Here's how you can add ethernet to your MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C.
Products used in this guide
- Amazon: Anker USB-C-to-Ethernet Adapter ($23)
- Apple: MacBook Pro ($1,299)
How to add ethernet to your USB-C MacBook Pro
- Acquire a USB-C-to-Ethernet adapter.
- Plug USB-C end of the adapter into your Mac.
- Plug ethernet cable into the ethernet port on the adapter.
Note that you might find that you need to download driver software for your adapter to work at its full capacity. If you purchased the adapter recommended in this guide, head to Anker's website to get the necessary driver.
Our top equipment picks
To add ethernet support to your MacBook Pro (or any Mac laptop from 2018 on), you'll just need a basic adapter.
Get wired
Anker USB-C-to-Ethernet Adapter
Bring ethernet back to your Mac.
This adapter plugs right into one of the Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports on your MacBook Pro and adds gigabit ethernet to your Mac. Small enough to go with you anywhere.
Lightweight and compact, Anker's adapter features gigabit ethernet support and works not just with your MacBook Pro, but any other computing device with a USB-C port like a 2018 iPad Pro. It has three status LED indicators: red to indicate power is on, green when the ethernet cable is connected, and blue when it's connected to your network.
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3
Your entry level Pro.
While any MacBook Pro released since 2016 will feature at least two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, this is your least-expensive option, even if its processors are a little outdated. If you want something more recent, you can also choose from the other available models.
The modern MacBook Pro is thin and sleek, but it's had to sacrifice some ports to get there. The 13-inch models have two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, one of which you'll need to use for your ethernet adapter.
Additional Equipment
If you don't have a spare ethernet cable, you'll need to pick one up to make use of your new adapter.
Mediabridge Ethernet Cable ($6 at Amazon)
If you don't already have an ethernet cable, this 15-foot cable is available at a great price right now.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.