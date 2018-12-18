It's been some time since Apple built in an ethernet port to its MacBook Pro lineup. With the introduction of USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 to the MacBook lineup in 2016, adding ethernet and other ports back to your MacBook is easier than ever. Here's how you can add ethernet to your MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C.

Products used in this guide

How to add ethernet to your USB-C MacBook Pro

Acquire a USB-C-to-Ethernet adapter. Plug USB-C end of the adapter into your Mac. Plug ethernet cable into the ethernet port on the adapter.

Note that you might find that you need to download driver software for your adapter to work at its full capacity. If you purchased the adapter recommended in this guide, head to Anker's website to get the necessary driver.

Our top equipment picks

To add ethernet support to your MacBook Pro (or any Mac laptop from 2018 on), you'll just need a basic adapter.