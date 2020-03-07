I'm a textbook extrovert. I leave social gatherings recharged and full of energy, but a day at home alone leaves me drained and exhausted. Yet I've been working remotely for most of the last decade, which goes against the fiber of my being. How do I survive working from home without losing my marbles? I've gathered some tips over the years that might help if you find yourself in my situation.

Prepare to work at home Every remote worker is different, as I've discovered from speaking with my colleagues around the world. Some of us need a bit of a push to focus at home where there are so many distractions. Others need reminders to stop working and find a work-life balance. I tend to fall into the former camp, but if I don't build some kind of distraction into my day, I'll lose my mind. The key is finding the right kind of distraction: one that buoys your spirits without taking too much time away from work. Get ready to live stream UFC 248 with an ESPN+ subscription Regardless of your work style, a schedule is extremely helpful. Having a set time to work, a set time to socialize, and a set time to put aside work for the day can help both unfocused and too-focused remote workers. I know the internet loves to joke about the joy of working in your pajamas (or less), but I don't recommend it. Get up and get showered and dressed every day. Yes, you can certainly dress a bit more comfortably/casually than you would in an office, but getting yourself presentable every day goes a long way towards preparing yourself mentally for work. Your physical space is important; you need to have a workspace that works for you. Whether you need a desk with multiple monitors, a treadmill desk, a comfy couch and lap desk, or some combination of spaces, it's got to suit you and the work that you do. It may take some experimenting to find what works for you. But getting your workspace right is essential to being able to work from home happily.

Online relationships It's likely your office has some system in place for work chat. Yes, it's primarily for work communications, but it's also the modern/remote version of the water cooler. It's an opportunity to get to know your co-workers and socialize with them. You don't want to go overboard, of course, socializing all day, but if you'd normally spend a few minutes a few times a day at the IRL water cooler, why not do the same in work chat? While getting out of the house is ideal, it's not always feasible. Explore your outside-of-work interests online with an online community such as Reddit. There is literally a group or groups for any interest you can imagine, and so very much more. I've fallen down the Reddit rabbit hole more than once (after work hours of course!) Take an online class or two. Whether you want to further your career, explore a change in career, or just delve into personal interests, there is a wealth of online learning to be had. Coursera, edX, and Khan Academy are good resources to check out. While I'm not a gamer myself, many of my colleagues are. Getting involved in an online gaming community is a great way to get social without leaving the house. Discord is a popular voice and text chat service for gamers. It's secure, free, and works on just about any device. Call your mother. Seriously, your long-distance loved ones, whether friends or family, would love a phone call, FaceTime, or Skype call from you. I have a standing "phone date" with my mom every week in addition to our more regular emails and texts.