Houseparty Profile on iPhone XSource: Luke Filipowicz / iMore

Any social media app worth its salt will let you create a profile and customize it how you want. However, they are lots of social media apps that won't let you change your username or other information once you've created an account. When you create a Houseparty account, the app will prompt you to put in an email, your real name, and username, but unlike other apps, you aren't stuck with these forever.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Whether you get a new email, want to change your username to harrypotterfan57, or just feel like changing anything else in your profile on Houseparty, you can do it all pretty quickly through the settings.

Party in 2020

Houseparty

Houseparty makes it possible for you and seven other friends to have a good time without leaving the house. You can play a few party games together, video chat, and just socialize whenever you want!

How to change your profile picture on Houseparty on iPhone and iPad

  1. Launch Houseparty from your Home screen.
  2. Tap Account. It's the smiley face in the top right corner.

  3. Tap Settings.

    Launch Houseparty, tap account, and then tap settings.Source: iMore

  4. Tap ** Edit Profile**.

  5. Tap your profile picture.

  6. Tap Choose from Library.

    Tap Edit Profile, tap your profile, tap choose from library. Source: iMore

  7. Tap the photo you want.

  8. Adjust the photo how you want.

  9. Tap **Choose*.

    Tap the photo you want, adjust the photo, and then tap choose. Source: iMore

How to change your email on Houseparty on iPhone and iPad

  1. Launch Houseparty from your Home screen.
  2. Tap Account. It's the smiley face in the top right corner.

  3. Tap Settings.

    Launch Houseparty, tap account, and then tap settings.Source: iMore

  4. Tap ** Edit Profile**.

  5. Tap your email.

  6. Enter your new email.

    Tap edit profile, tap your email, enter your new email. Source: iMore

How to change your name on Houseparty on iPhone and iPad

  1. Launch Houseparty from your Home screen.
  2. Tap Account. It's the smiley face in the top right corner.

  3. Tap Settings.

    Launch Houseparty, tap account, and then tap settings.Source: iMore

  4. Tap ** Edit Profile**.

  5. Tap your name.

  6. Enter your new name.

    Tap edit profile, tap your name, and then enter your new name. Source: iMore

How to change your username on Houseparty on iPhone and iPad

  1. Launch Houseparty from your Home screen.
  2. Tap Account. It's the smiley face in the top right corner.

  3. Tap Settings.

    Launch Houseparty, tap account, and then tap settings.Source: iMore

  4. Tap ** Edit Profile**.

  5. Tap your username.

  6. Enter your new username.

    Tap edit profile, tap your username, and then enter your new username. Source: iMore

Any Questions?

Let us know in the comments down below.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.