Any social media app worth its salt will let you create a profile and customize it how you want. However, they are lots of social media apps that won't let you change your username or other information once you've created an account. When you create a Houseparty account, the app will prompt you to put in an email, your real name, and username, but unlike other apps, you aren't stuck with these forever.
Whether you get a new email, want to change your username to harrypotterfan57, or just feel like changing anything else in your profile on Houseparty, you can do it all pretty quickly through the settings.
How to change your profile picture on Houseparty on iPhone and iPad
- Launch Houseparty from your Home screen.
- Tap Account. It's the smiley face in the top right corner.
Tap Settings.
Tap ** Edit Profile**.
- Tap your profile picture.
Tap Choose from Library.
Tap the photo you want.
- Adjust the photo how you want.
Tap **Choose*.
How to change your email on Houseparty on iPhone and iPad
- Launch Houseparty from your Home screen.
- Tap Account. It's the smiley face in the top right corner.
Tap Settings.
Tap ** Edit Profile**.
- Tap your email.
Enter your new email.
How to change your name on Houseparty on iPhone and iPad
- Launch Houseparty from your Home screen.
- Tap Account. It's the smiley face in the top right corner.
Tap Settings.
Tap ** Edit Profile**.
- Tap your name.
Enter your new name.
How to change your username on Houseparty on iPhone and iPad
- Launch Houseparty from your Home screen.
- Tap Account. It's the smiley face in the top right corner.
Tap Settings.
Tap ** Edit Profile**.
- Tap your username.
Enter your new username.
