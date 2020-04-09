A Wall Street Journal report has revealed how factories in China are fighting coronavirus post lockdown, and has noted that Apple's iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has some of the strictest rules around.

According to the report:

Disinfect hands and shoes at the factory gate. Bring your own towel. No sunny-side-up eggs. Chinese companies are going to extreme lengths to stave off new outbreaks of the novel coronavirus as they reopen for business. It will be a crucial test of whether a country can keep the infection curve flat after lifting social distancing... Since businesses began reopening in February, China's State Council has required companies to supply employees with face masks and check everyone's temperature daily. Employers must submit daily reports on workers' health statuses, a system dubbed "One Person, One File."

The report claims that production is going ahead in "semi-lockdown", with many workers not permitted to leave the campus without consent. Government-mandated measures also include opening office windows three times a day for 30 minutes, and the banning of fingerprint-entry keypads. Workers also cannot face each other whilst eating.

The below image is taken from a Foxconn manual, revealing some of the steps employees must take.