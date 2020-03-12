Like your computer, your mouse and keyboard get dirty and pick up lots of germs throughout the day. Therefore, you should clean each regularly, not just to protect the devices but to keep you healthy. Here are essential ways to clean and disinfect your keyboard and mouse.

Products used in this guide

Let's do this

Cleaning and disinfecting your electronic devices aren't the same thing, at least in the context of germs. Regular cleaning involves removing smudges, along with stubborn spots and stains. Disinfecting, by contrast, removes unseen bacteria that could make your sick. For the latter, you need to use items that won't harm your accessories.

For everyday cleaning, you just need to gently blow off the dust and possible grime using canned air across your devices.

For weekly cleaning, use disinfectant wipes:

Carefully apply wipes to the entire surface of both devices. Rub the wipes across the top and sides of the keyboard keys.

Note: Cupertino recently updated its suggestions for cleaning Apple products, which includes information on both isopropyl alcohol and Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (or something similar).

The company explains:

Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don't use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces.

When your keyboard is dirty:

Wet a clean sponge using purified or distilled water. Squeeze the clean sponge so that it's almost dry. Gently wipe the keyboard with the sponge, removing the grime.

Note: To remove stubborn stains, you can add a tiny drop of gentle dish soap to the water before cleaning.

By taking just a few seconds out of your week, you can keep your electronics clean and disinfected. The most crucial part of any solution is making sure to have the correct items at home. By using things that aren't safe for an electronic device, you risk causing damage to your computer.

Our top equipment picks

Keeping a clean laptop is essential for the long-term health of your investment. These tools will get the job done.