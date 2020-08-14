What you need to know
- How cool would it be to have notifications on the back of your iPhone?
- There's a space already ripe for them, too.
- That's the area where your camera is, of course.
When people talk about a phone with two screens they usually mean something like the Microsoft Surface Duo. But there's another option that most people don't think about. Maybe because it's not quite possible yet, but who are we to let things like physics get in the way of a good concept?
I am, of course, talking about putting a screen on the iPhone's camera. Yes, around the back. No, I'm not joking.
Yes, this concept makes it look amazing.
Sure, this concept from ConceptsiPhone says iPhone 12 on it but everyone of course knows this isn't happening this year. Or maybe any year, but you can't tell me that having notifications appear on the back of your iPhone wouldn't be cool. It'd be around the same size as an Apple Watch, too – imagine complications and whatnot!
If Apple did make something likes this, would you like it? And can you think of any cool ways such a screen could be used? Hit me up in the comments.
