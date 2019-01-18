Apple's has finally released battery cases for the 2018 iPhone models, including the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. You can charge these battery cases in several different ways, including fast charging and wirelessly with Qi-certified charging mats. You can also do this in a more traditional way using a regular Lightning to USB cable and charger. Here's how to do this. Note that we used an iPhone XS for this guide. If you have an iPhone XR or iPhone XS Max, you're going to need the Smart Battery Case for your specific model. Products used in this guide Apple: iPhone XS Smart Battery Case ($129)

Apple: Lightning to USB Cable (2 m) ($29)

Apple: Apple 5W USB Power Adapter ($19) How to charge your Apple Smart Battery Case Plug in the power adapter. Apple's 5W (mentioned above) or 12W USB Power Adapter will work.

If you're unsure of what Apple adapter you have, you can easily check by taking a look at the bottom of the adapter. It will say the wattage number in a square. You can also use a third-party USB power adapter. Plug your Lightning to USB Cable into the port on the power adapter. Then plug in your Smart Battery Case on the Lightning end.

If your phone is inside the Smart Battery Case, the iPhone will charge first, and once it reaches 80 percent, the Smart Battery Case starts charging. You can charge the Smart Battery Case on its own. The light on the inside of the Smart Battery Case is solid red color while it's charging and green when it's fully charged. Our top equipment picks To get the most out of your iPhone's battery, you're going to need the new Smart Battery Case.

Extend that battery life iPhone XS Smart Battery Case Battery life to last all day The Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS gives you 33 more hours of talk time, 21 more hours of web browsing, and 25 extra hours for video watching. You'll be able to go all day without needing to plug in your phone. $129 at Apple

The iPhone XS Smart Battery Case is a great battery case for those who want to get more life out of their smartphone throughout the day. The soft inner lining protects your device from scratches and scuffs, and the exterior has a silky, soft-touch finish silicone material that gives you more grip. The elastomer hinge makes it easy to get your phone in and out of the case, and the intelligent battery status display on iOS lets you know how much charge you have left.

Best cable for most Lightning to USB Cable (2 m) The one cable you need Connect this 2-meter USB 2.0 cable to your iPhone, iPad, or iPad with Lightning connector to an adapter for charging. It will also work for syncing and charging with your computer's USB port. $29 at Apple

Your iPhone XS already comes with a charging cable. Purchase one separately as needed.

The standard Apple 5W USB Power Adapter Need an extra? This traditional power adapter offers an ultracompact design. Use it at the home, office, or on the go. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. $19 at Apple