The Philips Hue Dimmer Switch with Remote is a great tool to add to your Hue ecosystem, especially if you just want something simple and easy to use for your lights. It allows you to quickly turn the lights on and off, dim them to the desired level, or even switch between four preset lighting scenes you've set up if you choose. It's easy to use and just as easy to install in your home.

How to install the switch

Open the box and remove the switch. Next, you'll want to locate the spot on the wall where you want to mount it. It isn't designed to replace your current light switch, so you can either mount it next to your existing switch or anywhere else that's more convenient. Now you need to decide if you want the remote to be removable or permanently mounted. The remote has a strong adhesive on the back so you can mount it directly to the wall, or you can mount the baseplate to the wall so the remote is removable. If you're going to mount the remote itself, peel the covering off of the adhesive strips on the back and mount it to the wall. Make sure you use a level to line it up nice and straight. If you want the remote to be removable, screw the baseplate to the wall with the included screws. You shouldn't need any wall anchors but you can pick some up if you want. Pull the plastic tab out of the remote to turn it on. If you don't have a Hue Bridge, point the remote directly at each light you want to pair and press and hold the "on" button until the LED light turns green and is paired to the bulb (repeat for any other bulbs you have). If you do have a Hue Bridge, using the Hue app, connect the Dimmer Switch and Remote to whichever lights you want to use it with. Place the remote in the baseplate and you're done!

The Hue ecosystem is well known for its reliability and an incredible array of features, so the Dimmer Switch with Remote is a great option to add to your setup. It's easy to use but super easy to install as well and aside from a screwdriver, everything you need is in the box. Once it's mounted to the wall, you can either connect it directly to your lights without using a Hue Bridge, or you can use the Hue app to connect it all from there.

The Dimming Kit is the perfect way to add even more light to your world. Aside from the Dimmer Switch, it also comes with a standard white Hue light to brighten up your world.