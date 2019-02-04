Best answer: The ECOVACS Deebot OZMO 930 features Smart Navi technology that uses laser-based navigation scans to map areas to clean. In time, it adapts to your home, enabling more efficient cleaning.

What Smart Navi does

Thanks to Smart Navi mapping, the ECOVACS Deebot OZMO 930 can establish a cleaning pattern on the fly that's based on whether the machine is in vacuuming or mopping mode. When in the former, it can adjust the suction power automatically for deeper cleaning. During the moping mode, the technology will allow the robot to avoid carpeted areas.

But, there's more

Yes, you read right. The ECOVACS Deebot OZMO 930 isn't just a smart vacuum robot; it's also a mop. The company's OZMO products feature an electronically-controlled water pump that uses sensors to monitor water flow. By doing so, it offers a consistent cleaning result each time.

The ECOVACS Deebot OZMO 930 specifically also ships with interchangeable suction inlets and includes selective cleaning modes.

Save some money

If you're looking for an ECOVACS smart vacuum robot that features Smart Navi mapping but not the ability to mop, consider the Deebot 900. Priced much lower than the OZMO 930, the Deebot 900 has nearly identical features (without the moping capabilities) and comes in white, not black.