Thanks to an update from Sonos, four speakers in the lineup support AirPlay 2, which means you can play music from your iPhone or iPad without needing a Wi-Fi connection and you can ask Siri to play something through your Sonos speaker. If you have one or more of the four supported Sonos speakers and you're wondering how to set them up, we've got you covered.

The Guide

Update your Software

There are two bits of software that you'll need to update to update the firmware for your Sonos One. First, you'll need to make sure that your iPhone or iPad is updated to version 11.4 or higher. You must be running iOS 11.4 or higher to get AirPlay 2. You can check your current software version from the Settings app.

Tap Settings on iPhone or iPad. Tap General. Tap Software Update.

If your software is not updated to iOS 11.4 or higher, install the update.

Tap Download and Install. Enter your passcode if prompted. Agree to the Terms and Conditions. Tap Agree again to confirm.

The next thing you'll need to update is the Sonos Controller app to version 9.0 or higher. Version 9.0 brings with it support for AirPlay 2.

Launch the App Store on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Search. Enter Sonos Controller into the search field. Select the Sonos Controller from the query results. Tap Update if the Sonos Controller app needs to be updated.

Once both your iPhone and the Sonos controller app have been updated, open the Sonos controller app. You should be automatically directed to update your speaker, but if it doesn't happen automatically, navigate to the Settings section of the Sonos app.

Launch the Sonos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap More. Tap Settings. Tap System Updates. Tap Check for Updates.

The Sonos Controller app will send the firmware update to your Sonos speaker.